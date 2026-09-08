Viral Video: Parents Surprised To See Their Daughter As Cabin Crew On Air India Flight

Some surprises are planned for weeks, but the best ones can happen in seconds. For Air India flight attendant Sushmita Nath, it came when she decided to surprise her own parents during a flight. She knew they were travelling on an Air India flight, but she did not tell them that she'd be the crew member welcoming them onboard. Instead, Nath told her parents that she was working on another flight.

She then waited near the aircraft door, watching every passenger enter and hoping to see their faces when they realised she was there. Her wait finally ended when her father walked through the door. Sushmita called out to him, and he was followed by her mother, who quickly realised that her daughter had tricked them and innocently asked, “Jhoot kyun boli? (Why did you lie?)”

On Instagram, Sushmita Nath wrote, “Told my parents I was operating a different flight; little did they know they were my surprise passengers. Trying to stay professional while constantly looking back for them. The longest few minutes, waiting for my parents to walk in without a clue. They were surprised and completely shocked to see me. That moment when they realised I was their cabin crew. It was absolutely priceless.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Oohh god, why do I have tears in my eyes.”

Another shared, “Amazing, proud parents and a proud daughter. Keep shining.”

“I, too, had a similar dream of making my parents proud, but unfortunately, it hasn't been fulfilled yet. However, watching your video has rekindled a hope within me; I will strive with all my might to ensure that, one day, I truly make my parents proud,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “The best unexpected surprise.”

Another mentioned, “The expression of pride on your dad's face was priceless.”

For the Air India flight attendant, seeing the happiness and pride on her parents' faces made the surprise even more special. She shared that her parents had always wanted to see her become a cabin crew member and supported her in every good and difficult moment in her career.

The surprise was also her way of thanking them for always trusting and supporting her. Nath feels that her parents' constant encouragement helped her reach where she is today.