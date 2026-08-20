Specially Abled Man Pushed Off Mumbai Local, Dies. Accused Says "Chasing Crow"

A 62-year-old specially-abled passenger died after he was allegedly pushed from a moving Mumbai local train following an argument inside the compartment reserved for passengers with disabilities, police said.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon on a Churchgate-Borivali local between Mahim and Bandra stations. The victim suffered severe injuries after falling from the moving train.

Police said the man was travelling in the 'Divyangjan' coach when an argument broke out between him and another passenger over seating. The dispute inside the coach allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the man was pushed out of the train.

He was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West for emergency treatment around 2:45 pm. Despite medical attention, he later died from his injuries.

The Railway Police have detained a 48-year-old man identified as Amjad Safruddin Shaikh in connection with the incident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

During questioning, Shaikh reportedly gave police an unusual account of what happened.

According to police, he claimed that a crow had entered the compartment. He told police that he was attempting to chase the bird away when he accidentally pushed the man, causing him to fall from the train.