"War Isn't Over": Al-Qaeda Praises flydubai Co-Pilot, Calls For More Attacks

Al-Qaeda's Yemen-based branch (AQAP) has published an editorial in its weekly publication 'Al-Bayan' regarding the failed hijacking of the flydubai aircraft, in which it praised the actions of the Omani co-pilot and called for similar attacks on US and Israeli airlines.

Titled 'Between September 11 and September 30', the editorial had images of a plane crashing into the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001, as well as the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight FZ 1073.

"The war is far from over; aircraft carrying Zionists, Americans, and forces from the various camps of disbelief warring against Islam still roam the skies. They remain vulnerable to attack-as demonstrated on September 11 and September 30," the article, written in Arabic, read.

According to the article, had the hijacking succeeded, the balance of power in the region could have shifted.

Al-Bayan further stated that non-Muslims could also target the US and Israel, and that such an attack would serve the interests of Muslims.

"The enemies of America and the Zionists are far more numerous today than in the past. An attack might well be launched by someone who believes in neither God nor the Hereafter, yet whose actions would ultimately serve the interests of Islam," the article read.

What Happened On The flydubai Flight

Travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the flydubai flight FZ1073 was prevented from crashing when Indian captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew after he was attacked with a crash axe by his co-pilot, an Omani citizen identified as Hamam al-Hammami.

Captain Machchhar said he somehow managed to open the cockpit door, following which passengers overpowered the co-pilot as the Boeing 737 plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

A second pair of flydubai pilots aboard the flight then landed the jet safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

