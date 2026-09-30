Dead In 2022, Mumbai Woman Preserves Father's Body For 4 Years At Daycare

'Daycare centre. Opening shortly.' A signboard hung outside a Mumbai building. The metal crisscross gate beneath it stood locked, barring the entry and exit of anyone. But a strong stench emanated from inside. It grew stronger with each passing day, making neighbours curious. When the odour became unbearable, it was time to act. The neighbours called the police, and a shocking scene unfolded the moment the gates were opened. A dead body was found.

A closed daycare centre in Mumbai's Malad East is making headlines after police recovered a dead body. The incident came to light after residents complained of an intense stench coming from the premises.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police opened the door to the daycare centre, and the stench became even more overpowering. A search of the premises led the police to a dead body.

An investigation into the matter revealed that the man had died of a heart attack in June 2022. His daughter, who wanted to keep her father close, decided to preserve his body. Instead of performing last rites and cremating the body, the woman engaged a foreign-based company to preserve her father's body.

The woman's immense love for her father is said to have been a driving factor behind the decision.

The woman has appointed lawyers to represent her in this case. The Kurar Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case and are examining the legal and familial aspects involved.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)