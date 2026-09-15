US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Says "Everybody Should Come Here"

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Monday, September 14, as the city celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. Gor offered prayers at the famous pandal and joined thousands of devotees taking part in the festival.

Speaking to ANI after his visit, Gor said he was honoured to be there and praised the atmosphere at Lalbaugcha Raja. "It's absolutely incredible. I'm honoured to be here. It's great to be invited," he said.

Gor also spoke about the energy at the pandal and said it was difficult to describe unless experienced in person. "I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come," he said.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Has A Message For Everyone

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across Maharashtra and several other parts of the country, with a lot of fervour and devotion. In Mumbai, the festival draws large crowds to public pandals, and Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the city's most popular celebrations.

Ambassador Gor also shared pictures from his visit on X. He described the celebrations as an expression of faith and community. "Delighted to visit Mumbai Cha Raja and Lalbaugcha Raja. A truly vibrant expression of faith and community that brings people together. Wishing everyone celebrating a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi," he wrote.

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Lalbaugcha Raja Is Significant

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic public Ganesha idols installed in Mumbai's Lalbaug area during the festival. Also known as Navasacha Ganapati, or the Ganesha believed to fulfil devotees' wishes, the idol attracts more than 1.5 million pilgrims each day during the festival.

This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal is marking its 93rd year. The idol was first introduced in 1934 and has taken different forms over the years. Over the years, themes have been drawn from Hindu mythology, Indian history and current affairs.

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In 2026, the celebrations began on September 14. The consecration of the idol took place at 5 am, followed by the inauguration of the 2026 Ganeshotsav. Darshan queues for devotees began after 6 am.

The festival will continue for 10 days, with the idol scheduled to be immersed on Anant Chaturdashi, September 25. Online darshan is also available through the mandal's official platforms during the celebrations.