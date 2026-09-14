"This Was The Kind Of Project That Asked A Lot From Me": Pratibha Ranta On <i>The Revolutionaries</i>

Pratibha Ranta's The Revolutionaries premiered last week. Recently, she shared a heartfelt note following the release of her show.

What's Happening

The actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the period drama and reflected on her experience of playing Pratibha Lahiri.

In her note, Pratibha spoke about the challenges that came with the role and how the project helped her explore a different side of herself as an actor.

She wrote, "This was the kind of project that asked a lot from me as an actor and gave me even more in return. I got to perform scenes I had always wanted to do, scenes that tested me, pushed me and made me discover parts of myself I didn't know I could bring to a character."

Talking about her character and the women she got to portray through the show, she added, "There is so much quiet strength in the way women hold their lives together, and getting to explore that through Pratibha was something I will always be grateful for."

"I'm still emotional when I think about my first Filmfare award and the way everyone cheered for me. Nikhil sir, seeing you cheer for me and celebrate that moment with me is something I will carry with me for a very long time, " she further shared.

The actress also spoke about the music of The Revolutionaries, particularly the song Aur Aayenge, saying, "And the music of this show will always be special to me. Aur Aayenge is a song whose lyrics I genuinely feel very strongly about. Some words stayed with me long after I heard them, and I think it's safe to say I have hooked my entire team to it."

Concluding her note, Pratibha thanked the team behind the series as well as the audience for their response to the show.

She concluded, "Still feeling everything. Still a little overwhelmed. And mostly, just incredibly grateful for this project, this character, this team and all the love you've given The Revolutionaries. Thank you for cheering for us and making this journey so special."

About The Revolutionaries

In The Revolutionaries, Pratibha stars alongside Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.