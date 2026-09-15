Govinda Joins Children For Ganapati <i>Darshan</i> At Sunita's House, She Gives Family Pic A Miss

Devotees across India welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes on Sunday, September 14. They celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp, faith and enthusiasm. Among them was actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja.

Videos of Sunita welcoming the idol surfaced online and went viral. The Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa contestant was seen dancing and celebrating as Ganpati Bappa arrived at her home. While fans enjoyed the festive moments, one question echoed: Where was Govinda?

Now, Sunita has answered the question.

During a conversation with news agency ANI, the star's wife revealed that Govinda was in America. She also shared that the actor returned on Monday night.

Sunita said, “Govinda ji is in America, he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come.”

Why Sunita Brought Ganpati Bappa Home Herself This Year?

Sunita revealed that either Govinda or their son Yashvardhan Ahuja brings the Ganpati idol home every year. This year, however, she decided to do it herself.

“I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing – usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him,” Sunita said.

He further explained, “In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So, I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands.”

Govinda Joins Tina And Yashvardhan Ahuja For Ganesh Chaturthi

After returning from the US, Govinda joined his family for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor arrived late at night and directly went to Sunita Ahuja's house for Ganpati darshan with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan. He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and participated in the festivities.

Sunita Ahuja's Professional Front

The Lock Upp 2 fame is preparing for her Bollywood debut with Hero Ki Horrorine. Interestingly, the upcoming film will also mark the acting debut of her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Reports suggest that the movie is slated to release on January 7, 2027.

Also Read: Video: Salman Khan Joins Family For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Sohail Khan's Mumbai Home