Unregistered Mahindra SUV Crashes On Purchase Day, Dealer Ordered To Pay Rs 3 Lakh

A Rajasthan consumer commission has held a car dealer accountable for delivering an unregistered Mahindra SUV that crashed on its very first journey, directing the dealer to pay compensation of over Rs 3 lakh. The ruling highlights that dealers cannot shift their statutory responsibility entirely onto buyers when it comes to vehicle registration.

Dealer Found Negligent

The Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Circuit Bench, observed that the dealer violated legal provisions by handing over the vehicle without completing mandatory registration formalities, despite having received the required amount from the buyer.

"The Appellant-Dealer acted negligently in releasing the vehicle without registration, despite having received the requisite amount from the Complainant for the said purpose," the commission noted, citing a violation of Rule 42 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

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The case was heard by a bench comprising members A K Agarwal and R N Sarswat, who upheld the earlier district commission's order.

Accident On Delivery Day

The incident dates back to November 7, 2016, when Shravan Ram, a resident of Hanumangarh, purchased the Mahindra SUV from a Jaipur-based dealership for around Rs 7 lakh. While the vehicle was being driven home immediately after delivery, it was involved in an accident and sustained significant damage.

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Although no injuries were reported, the situation worsened when the insurance claim was rejected. The insurer declined the claim because the vehicle did not have either temporary or permanent registration at the time of the accident.

Insurance Claim Rejected

The commission agreed with the insurance company's position, stating that driving an unregistered vehicle constituted a violation of policy conditions. As a result, the insurer was justified in rejecting the claim. The estimated repair cost of the damaged vehicle stood at Rs 8.38 lakh, while the insured amount was Rs 6.15 lakh.

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Compensation And Shared Liability

In its earlier order dated May 11, 2022, the district commission had directed the dealer to pay Rs 3.07 lakh, equivalent to 50 per cent of the insured amount, along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of the accident until payment. It also awarded Rs 5,000 each towards mental agony and litigation costs.

The state commission upheld this decision, noting that both the dealer and the buyer shared responsibility. While the dealer was negligent in delivering an unregistered vehicle, the buyer was also at fault for driving it without verifying its registration status.

Appeal Dismissed

The dealer, K S Motors Private Limited, challenged the order but failed to establish any procedural lapses or legal errors. The commission dismissed the appeal on June 22, 2026, reaffirming the compensation awarded to the consumer.