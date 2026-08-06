Andhra Medical Student Declared Brain Dead After Drunk Man Runs Car Over Her

A 28-year-old medical student of a private Medical College was declared brain-dead after a car allegedly ran over her following a confrontation involving two youths outside a Mall in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred near the mall on AV Appa Rao Road, within the limits of Prakash Nagar police station.

According to police, the two youths had allegedly consumed alcohol before arriving at the shopping complex and later got into an argument with security personnel.

The confrontation reportedly escalated after the youths left the mall. Police suspect that the duo drove away in a car in an agitated state and allegedly struck the medical student, identified as Priyanka, who was on the road outside the premises. The vehicle reportedly passed over her head, leaving her with catastrophic head injuries.

The student was rushed to a hospital in Rajahmundry for emergency treatment. Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was subsequently referred for advanced neurological care.

Her family is reportedly shifting the medic to Hyderabad for better treatment and medical intervention.

The incident has caused widespread shock among students and members of the medical fraternity with fellow medical students demanding strict action against the accused and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and detained two persons including Suravarapu Yaswanth who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the accident.