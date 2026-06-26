BMW X6 Coupe-SUV Returns In V8 Avatar, Launched At Rs 1.77 Crore

BMW has launched the new X6 M60i xDrive in India, bringing its performance-focused Sports Activity Coupe to the market as a CBU import. Powered by a segment-leading V8, it delivers a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.3 seconds, combining bold design, strong road presence, and M-Tuned driving dynamics.

BMW X6 M60i: Design

The BMW X6 M60i features a coupe-SUV design with a sloping roofline, Adaptive LED headlights, a black kidney grille with M badging, and gloss black exterior elements. It rides on 21-inch alloy wheels. Standard features include the M Sport package Pro with upgraded brakes, quad exhaust, seat belts and rear spoiler. The model is offered in six colour options, with multiple upholstery choices and additional BMW Individual paint and leather customisation options.

BMW X6 M60i: Interior And Features

The BMW X6 M60i features a BMW Curved Display consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch control display under a single glass surface. The dashboard includes Sensafin upholstery, a wood trim element with metal-effect finish, and an ambient light bar with "M" branding. Optional Crafted Clarity glass elements are available for controls.

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The model comes with ventilated comfort seats offering lumbar support and electric adjustment for seat height, angle, backrest and width, along with driver memory. An optional massage function provides eight programs with three intensity levels. The Harman Kardon sound system includes 16 speakers and a 464-watt amplifier. Additional options include an Alcantara headliner and soft-close doors for ease of operation.

BMW X6 M60i: Powertrain

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine producing 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque, paired with a 48V system. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Power is delivered through an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters and cruise control.

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The model features BMW's all-wheel drive system and an M Sport differential for traction and stability. Integral Active Steering supports low-speed agility and high-speed stability. Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers is standard. The braking system includes M Sport brakes with red callipers.

Additional features include an M Sport exhaust system and components aimed at improving driving dynamics, control, and handling across different driving conditions. BMW EfficientDynamics features include Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering and ECO PRO mode.

The model uses Adaptive M suspension with a tuned chassis, lightweight construction, 50:50 weight distribution and aerodynamic optimisation. Safety systems include six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, DSC with DTC, Cornering Brake Control, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, tyre pressure monitor, ISOFIX mounts, immobiliser, crash sensors and a tyre repair kit.

