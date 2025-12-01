Harley-Davidson X440 T Revealed: Design, Features, Colours, Launch Date

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp-backed Harley-Davidson is gearing up to launch the X440 T in India in the second week of December. The X440 T is likely to be the successor of X440. The brand has revealed the new design language of the roadster.

The X440 T has a few distinct design elements over the X440, which pay homage to the Harley XR1200. The X440 T has a unique rear-end profile. The fender is monolithic, consuming a bulk of space. The seat is also redesigned for better comfort. The X440 T has sizeable grab handles for the pillion.

The X440 T is revealed in four colourways; two of which were not available with X440. The blue and white shades debut in the X440 T line-up . The 'Harley-Davidson X440 T' livery is also new on the tank section. There is also a racing pin strip on the side.

Visually, there is plenty in common between the X440 T and the X440 from the front profile. New to the T are bar-end mirrors and black fenders over the front wheels. The X440 has a body-colour front fender. The single-sided exhaust also appears to be slightly redesigned.

Engine And Mechanicals

By the look of it, the engine, chassis and hardware look identical to X440. The 440-cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine produces 27.3 horsepower and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and is aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.

The X440 T uses a tubular steel trellis chassis and is likely to have the same suspension set-up as X440, albeit with some damping retuning for a different character. The front suspension is 43 mm, KYB-sourced upside-down dual cartridge forks. The rear suspension is a 7-step preload-adjustable, gas-filled twin shock.

The X440 has a 3.5-inch circular, TFT display which seems to be shared with the X440T. The infotainment gets connectivity and navigation features. The cables stemming out of the bar-ends suggest the X440T will have ride-by-wire technology, which may unlock features like traction control and ride modes. The X440T will be equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Price Expectation:

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp had co-developed the 440 platform for India and select global markets. H-D X440 was launched at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in 2023. With a slew of cosmetic and mechanical changes, the X440 T is likely to be priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The re-engineered Hero Mavrick 440 also broke cover months later. However, due to poor sales, Hero MotoCorp pulled the plug on Mavrick 440 earlier in 2025. Fostering global aspirations, Hero MotoCorp sells Hunk 440 - a re-badged Mavrick 440 - in the overseas market.

Competition Check:

Harley-Davidson directly aimed at the 350-500 cc segment leader Royal Enfield. The second product on the 440 platform is likely to take on the likes of RE Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350. The H-D X440 T will also compete with Honda CB350 H'ness, CB350 RS, Triumph Speed 400, Thruxton 400, Scrambler 400 and Yezdi Roadster.