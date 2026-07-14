Man Spends Rs 898 Online For Rs 100 Cashback, Ends Up With A Rs 5 Chocolate And Two Smiling Delivery Executives

E-commerce shopping algorithms are designed to handle millions of transactions flawlessly every single day. However, a recent viral social media post has highlighted what happens when human shopping strategies collide with automated warehouse systems in the most amusing way possible.

A LinkedIn user, Chetan Vashistth, shared his recent experience while trying to purchase a bell online. The item was priced at Rs 898, but the platform was running a special promotional offer that promised a 100-rupee cashback reward on orders reaching a minimum value of Rs 899.

Missing the target by just a single rupee, Mr Vashistth decided to look for the cheapest possible filler item to bridge the gap. He successfully found and added a five-rupee Perk chocolate to his digital cart, comfortably pushing his total beyond the promotional threshold.

The strategy initially seemed flawless, but the automated nature of e-commerce logistics quickly turned the transaction into a comedy of errors. Shortly after the order was confirmed, the platform cancelled the primary item due to sudden non-availability in the warehouse.

Instead of halting the entire transaction, the system processed the remaining active part of the order.

Ten minutes later, two delivery agents arrived at his doorstep on a motorcycle, thoroughly amused by the task they had been assigned. Mr Vashistth noted that the young men were smiling widely when they approached him. They confessed that they had driven all the way just to meet the person who had ordered a single five-rupee chocolate online.

The customer took the situation in good humour, even telling the delivery agents that they could have simply eaten the chocolate themselves if they had called ahead.

The unusual incident sparked laughter and lively discussion on social media, with many users sharing similar experiences. One commenter recalled a nearly identical situation involving a grocery delivery app, where their main dessert order was cancelled and they were left with only a few lemons that had been added to qualify for free delivery.

Another user pointed out that many shopping apps offer options for handling unavailable items, such as cancelling the entire order, providing replacements, or delivering the remaining products.

Meanwhile, one curious commenter asked Chetan if he at least received the promised Rs 100 cashback. Chetan responded that he might not, explaining that the cashback would likely be adjusted once the refund was processed.