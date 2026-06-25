Amazon $48 Billion, Google $15 Billion: Global CEOs' India Investment Push

Global CEOs are opening up their purse to invest in India, as the country is increasingly establishing itself as a preferred choice for companies across the world to put their money in.

On Thursday, Amazon became the latest global giant to invest billions into India. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company will invest an additional $13 billion in India, taking the total planned investment in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030, including major spending on artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

The company said the fresh investment would expand cloud and AI capabilities while strengthening its long-term presence in the country. The fresh commitment underscores Amazon's plan to maintain a sustained relationship with India.

Not just Amazon, global boardrooms have continued to line up fresh investments for India. This comes despite the world dealing with a crisis in the Middle East that has shaken the world economy and rattled markets.

Government records and official company announcements over the past few months show a series of investment plans spanning artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, manufacturing and data centres, reinforcing New Delhi's push to position India as a global technology and manufacturing hub.

Among the biggest commitments came from Google, which announced a five-year investment plan worth $15 billion focussed on AI infrastructure, subsea connectivity, cloud capacity and digital infrastructure in India. The announcement was made during the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year.

Industrial technology major ABB also announced a fresh investment of $75 million aimed at expanding manufacturing and research capabilities in India, according to official disclosures.

The data centre sector has emerged as another major beneficiary. Australia's AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion to build up to 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity in India by 2030.

Separately, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board committed up to Rs 7,000 crore alongside CtrlS Datacenters for expansion of hyperscale digital infrastructure.

French multinational Saint Gobain announced an additional 1 billion euros investment over the next five years, describing India as one of its fastest-growing markets globally.

Officials point out that a significant share of the announced investments is being directed towards AI infrastructure, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing and digital connectivity, sectors that have become central to India's economic growth strategy.

The flow of commitments comes at a time when countries across the world are competing aggressively for technology and manufacturing investments. For India, the recent announcements are being viewed within government circles as a sign of sustained global investor confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects and expanding digital economy.