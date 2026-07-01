Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India Sales Witness Strong Uptick For Q1 FY27

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has kicked off the new fiscal year on a strong note, posting a steady double-digit growth in the first quarter of FY2026-27 (April-June 2026). The Japanese two-wheeler giant recorded total sales of 16.11 lakh units during the quarter, marking a healthy 17% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth compared to the 13.75 lakh units sold in Q1 FY26.

Domestic Market Surge: HMSI's domestic sales reached 14.13 lakh units in Q1 FY27, growing 15% over the 12.28 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

Export Boom: The brand's export performance was the standout highlight, recording a massive 36% YoY growth. Exports jumped to 1.98 lakh units, up from 1.46 lakh units in Q1 FY26.

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Commenting on HMSI's performance, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "We have seen healthy growth momentum in the first quarter of FY2027 compared to the same period last year, supported by steady underlying demand conditions. This reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution and our efforts to remain aligned with evolving customer and market needs.

While we remain mindful of the dynamic market environment, we will continue to focus on consistent execution of our business priorities. With our strong product portfolio and widespread dealer network, we aim to progress towards sustainable growth going forward."

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June 2026 Performance

In June 2026, HMSI recorded total sales of 5.28 lakh units, registering a 23% YoY growth compared to 4.29 lakh units sold in June 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 4.68 lakh units in June 2026, registering a YoY growth of 21% over June 2025. Exports stood at 0.59 lakh units in June 2026, recording a YoY growth of 47% compared to the corresponding month last year.