UAE's First Passenger Train, Etihad Rail, Launched: Route, Timetable, Ticket Prices

The United Arab Emirates has entered a new chapter in public transport with the launch of its first passenger train service, Etihad Rail. Beginning June 30, travellers can board trains between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, marking the start of passenger rail operations in the country. The service is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the emirates, offering a faster and more sustainable alternative to road travel.

With journey times of just one hour and 45 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, the railway network is set to reshape domestic travel across the UAE as it moves towards a wider rollout.

According to Etihad Rail, the passenger service will initially operate on a limited route during its preliminary operational phase and will eventually connect all seven emirates and the wider GCC.

A Major Milestone For UAE Travel

The initial service connects Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi with Al Hilal City station in Fujairah throughout the summer. The move represents a significant step towards the UAE's long-term vision of creating an integrated public transport network across all seven emirates. The rail system is also expected to support the country's broader sustainability goals by providing a lower-emission alternative to domestic flights and inter-emirate road journeys.

According to Etihad Rail, trains have been designed to offer a modern travel experience focused on comfort, reliability and safety, while integrating with existing public transport systems.

Also Read: Dubai Vs Abu Dhabi: Which City You Should Visit First In UAE

Wider Network To Open In Phases

While the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route is the first to welcome passengers, the wider network will be introduced gradually.

Dubai and Al Dhaid stations are scheduled to begin operations on September 30, while Sharjah's station is expected to open on March 30, 2027.

Meet The First Passenger

Hamad Mansour Al Balooshi made history as the first passenger to travel on the inaugural Etihad Rail passenger service from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi.

He was selected through Etihad Rail's "Passenger Who Represents Us All" campaign, which invited nominations from residents across the UAE. The company said the recognition was awarded in honour of his contributions to the community.

Ticket Prices And Travel Classes

Tickets for the inaugural route are now available on the Etihad Rail website, and passengers can modify or cancel their bookings.

The fare structure is as follows:

Comfort Class: Dh55 (approximately Rs 1400)

Premium Class: Dh120 (approximately Rs 3100)

Etihad Rail Timetable

The service currently operates three times daily in each direction.

Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

5:34 am - 7:19 am

10:59 am - 12:44 pm

5:28 pm - 7:13 pm

Abu Dhabi to Fujairah

8:19 am - 10:04 am

1:53 pm - 3:38 pm

6:39 pm - 8:24 pm

Faster Journeys Across The Emirates

The Abu Dhabi-Fujairah trip takes around one hour and 45 minutes, while the future Abu Dhabi-Dubai service is expected to take just 57 minutes.

Once fully operational, the passenger rail network is projected to serve around 36.5 million passengers annually, making it one of the UAE's most ambitious transport projects. By offering a convenient alternative to driving, the network is expected to play a growing role in domestic tourism and everyday travel across the country.