UAE Says One Of Its Oil Vessels Came Under Attack While Transiting Hormuz

UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Saturday that one of its vessels came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

The state oil company said no injuries were reported, with the situation now under control, according to WAM.

The attack was the third such incident involving ADNOC vessels in less than a week. The UAE had accused Iran of being behind the earlier attacks, but there was no official comment from the UAE on Friday's attack.

About a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the narrow waterway between Oman and Iran before the conflict. Since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran broke out on ​February 28, shipping has ​been repeatedly disrupted, ⁠raising freight rates and creating security concerns.

ADNOC ​is one of the world's largest energy producers and exports crude oil, natural gas and refined products ​worldwide.

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