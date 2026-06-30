Bhumi Pednekar Visits Pushkar, Shares Why The Holy Town Gave Her Goosebumps

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a series of photos from her visit to Pushkar, Rajasthan, offering a glimpse into her spiritual and cultural experience in the holy town.

Taking to Instagram, she described Pushkar as a place where "mythology, history, and faith come together," calling it a city closely linked to Lord Brahma.

"This is where it all began. Us, the beautiful creation of Lord Brahma. That's the feeling I couldn't shake as I walked through the sacred town of Pushkar," she wrote.

The actress said that Pushkar is home to over 1,100 temples and is considered one of the most important pilgrimage destinations dedicated to Lord Brahma.

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"Pushkar is a place where mythology, history, and faith come together in the most profound way. The stories I heard here gave me goosebumps," she added.

Along with temple visits and the sacred ghats, Bhumi Pednekar also mentioned her visit to the Animal Care Society, Pushkar. She shared that the shelter takes care of rescued and abandoned animals, including cows that had been paralysed or subjected to cruelty, along with birds, ducks, monkeys, and guinea pigs.

"Every life was treated with dignity and compassion. It was a beautiful reminder that the truest form of worship is service," the star shared.

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The actress also wrote about lighter moments from her trip. One of the pictures showed her enjoying Pushkar's popular malpua, a syrup-soaked traditional dessert, with a bright tilak on her forehead.

"From the city's famous malpuas to its vibrant Israeli cafes, Pushkar is a beautiful blend of ancient traditions and cultures from around the world," she shared.

Bhumi said she left Pushkar with a "full heart, a quieter mind, and a deeper appreciation for India's timeless spiritual heritage. There is so much to learn and understand here."

We simply loved Bhumi Pednekar's Pushkar post. Did you?