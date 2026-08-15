Rajasthan Boy Murders Grandfather Over Fight, Searched Methods To Kill Online

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his 85-year-old grandfather owing to domestic issues with the help of a friend and dumped his body into a river in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Friday.

The minor was detained, while his friend and a 50-year-old man, who worked as a farm watchman, were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The incident took place on August 10, and the victim's body was recovered from near a river on August 12 after local residents alerted police.

Police said the elderly man had stab wounds on his chest and marks suggesting strangulation. After the body was identified, police questioned family members and visited the victim's house.

The minor allegedly became nervous when questioned why the family had not reported the elderly man missing and subsequently confessed to the killing, police said.

According to the police investigation, the teenager, who is a class 12 student, had searched online for methods of committing murder and information related to the pressure required around the neck to cause death before the incident.

Police subsequently examined the minor's mobile phone and allegedly found searches related to methods of killing.

The boy allegedly told police that he and his friend attacked the grandfather with a screwdriver and knife before stuffing his body into a sack. They allegedly carried the sack on a scooter to a spot near the river, removed the body and threw it into the water before returning home and going to sleep.

The victim had four sons. Two of them live with their families in Mumbai, while two others have died. He lived in the village with two daughters-in-law and his grandchildren, police said.

The two sons living in Mumbai learnt about their father's death through social media on August 13 and subsequently lodged a murder complaint at the police station.

Police said further investigation into the motive and the role of the other accused is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)