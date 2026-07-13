Odisha Man Dies After Wife Hits Him On Head With Mobile During Fight

A man in Odisha's Bolangir district died after being struck on the head with a mobile phone by his wife allegedly during a family dispute.

Preliminary reports suggest that an argument broke out between the husband and wife at their residence on Saturday. During the altercation, the wife allegedly hit her husband on the head with a mobile phone, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Bolangir, where he received medical treatment. After doctors observed an improvement in his condition, he was discharged from the hospital and returned home.

However, shortly after reaching home, his health reportedly deteriorated suddenly. Family members rushed him back to the District Headquarters Hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite the doctors' best efforts, he could not be saved and was declared dead.

Following the incident, police began an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and the cause of death. Officials are also awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide further clarity.

The incident has shocked local residents and once again drawn attention to the tragic consequences that domestic disputes can sometimes have.

Police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.