Bengal Man Poses As IAS Officer, Dupes Job Aspirant Of Rs 20 Lakh In Odisha

The Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man from West Bengal on the charges of duping a job aspirant by falsely posing as a promoted IAS officer in the Odisha Government.

The accused identified as Rabinarayan Das, a native of Kendrapada district, is presently staying at Uttarpara police station area in Hooghly district of West Bengal. Das was apprehended in connection with a case registered at Lingaraj Police Station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, Manoranjan Pradhan.

The police sources claimed that the investigating officers during the course of investigation found that the accused Das, falsely introduced himself as a promoted IAS officer of the Odisha Government and, with the assistance of co-accused Manoj Kumar Lenka, lured the complainant by promising him a job as Deputy General Manager in the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Believing this false promise, the complainant Pradhan paid a total of Rs 20 lakh to the accused on different occasions through online transactions and in cash. Subsequently, the accused provided the complainant with fake appointment and interview letters purportedly issued by the Odisha Mining Corporation. Upon verification, the victim found the documents were forged and fake ones.

The cops during the probe examined bank transaction details and other relevant records. The police also came to know that the accused had cheated the complainant of Rs 20 lakh by falsely impersonating a senior government officer and using forged recruitment-related documents.

Acting on reliable information, police conducted a raid in Hooghly district of West Bengal and apprehended the accused from his hideout.

The Commissionerate police also stated that verification of his criminal record revealed that accused Das was previously involved in a similar job fraud case registered at Lingaraj Police Station and in a cyber fraud case registered at Jajpur Cyber Police Station in Odisha.

In another case, the Commissionerate police arrested a 52-year-old man, who allegedly impersonated as an additional Superintendent of Police and engaged in a fight with a person in Kharavelnagar police limits of Bhubaneswar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)