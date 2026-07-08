12,000 Cops, Drones: Odisha Rolls Out Security Plan For Puri Rath Yatra

Odisha Police has unveiled a multi-layer security blueprint including surveillance from land, water and air for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri on July 16, which is likely to be attended by lakhs of people, an official said on Wednesday.

The security blueprint mostly focuses on crowd control, traffic management and emergency response on the land, while drone and anti-drone devices to look after aerial security.

A joint patrolling system of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Odisha Police Maritime Station has been set up in the sea, and QRT (quick response team) to be deployed on ships, the official said.

Odisha Police's security blueprint was shared at a coordination meeting on Tuesday, with important agencies like CRPF, BSF, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Indian Coast Guard and others set to be deployed during the Rath Yatra in order to make the event safe, orderly, error-free. The meeting was presided over by Odisha DGP Y B Khurania.

While the deployment and strategy of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), NSG teams and NSG Quick Response Teams QRTs) during the Rath Yatra were discussed in detail, the DGP has directed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Indian Coast Guard to work together to further strengthen the security arrangements this year.

According to a statement issued by the Odisha Police, anti-sabotage checks will be tightened at various important places, and a close watch will be kept on suspicious movements. "In addition, a strategy has been formulated in the meeting to keep the bomb disposal squad and the sniffer dog team on high alert at all times to successfully deal with any emergency situation," it said.

These apart, the DGP also discussed in detail the deployment of security vehicles near the temple, deployment of K-9 squad, NSG-trained SOG team, STU (Special Tactical units) team.

The police have also planned special security arrangements to avoid stampede situations, for which necessary facilities for accommodation of police force, orderly carriages, barricade arrangements, resolution of urgent problems in coordination with the district administration and special arrangements for orderly 'darshan' of devotees.

The DGP has ordered strict action against habitual criminals who steal and loot in moving trains and stations. To keep a tab on their movements, photographs of identified criminals will be displayed in front of various major public places, railway stations and railway police stations, and all these photographs have also been ordered to be handed over to the RPF.

Khurania has ordered a special drive in all police stations to control crime in Puri city. He also asked the Puri district police to conduct a thorough check in places like hotels, lodges, monasteries, temples, bus stands, railway stations, workers' accommodation, dharmshalas and other such places.

As many as 12,000 police personnel would be deployed for the nine-day rath Yatra festival beginning from July 16, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)