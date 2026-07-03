Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 To Start Soon: All You Need To Know Before Visiting Puri

The Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's largest and most revered religious festivals. Every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees and travellers from across the country and around the world gather in the coastal city to witness this grand celebration of faith and tradition.

In 2026, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 16 and continue till July 24. During this period, Puri transforms into a vibrant hub of spirituality, culture and devotion. More than just a religious procession, the Rath Yatra represents centuries-old traditions, immense public participation and a deep spiritual connection. It is this unique experience that draws pilgrims and tourists to Puri year after year.

If you are planning to attend the Jagannath Rath Yatra this year, here is everything you should know before your visit.

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Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Why This Rath Yatra Is Special

The Jagannath Rath Yatra holds immense significance in Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, the chariot procession takes place every year on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Ashadha.

Three separate chariots are prepared for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The procession is led by Balabhadra's chariot, followed by Subhadra's chariot, while Lord Jagannath's chariot moves behind them.

The festival is unique because it allows devotees to have darshan of the deities outside the temple premises. Millions consider it a rare opportunity to seek blessings, regardless of social background or status. Many devotees also believe that pulling the ropes of Lord Jagannath's chariot, known as Nandighosh, brings spiritual merit and blessings.

During the nine-day celebration, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra travel from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the home of their aunt. After staying there for several days, the deities return in a procession known as the Bahuda Yatra. Following the completion of traditional rituals, they are ceremonially reinstalled on the Ratnavedi inside the main temple.

Also Read: Vaishno Devi Yatra: Complete Guide To Registration, Route, Stays, And Darshan

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Things To Know Before Participating In The Rath Yatra

Crowd Management And Safety

Lakhs of devotees participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra every year. To ensure smooth crowd movement and security, the Odisha government and temple administration implement extensive safety arrangements, traffic restrictions and designated viewing areas. Visitors should follow official instructions and remain alert in crowded zones.

Temple Entry Rules

Non-Hindus are not permitted to enter the main Jagannath Temple. However, everyone can witness the Rath Yatra and participate in pulling the massive chariots during the procession.

What To Wear

July in Puri is typically hot and humid. With large crowds gathering throughout the day, lightweight cotton clothing is recommended for comfort. Visitors should also carry drinking water and stay hydrated during the festivities.

Prohibited Items

Certain items are restricted during the Rath Yatra. Visitors should avoid carrying leather products such as belts, wallets and bags, as well as mobile phones, cameras and other electronic devices in restricted areas around the temple.

Traffic And Parking

For security reasons, the Grand Road and several surrounding streets are converted into vehicle-free zones during the festival. Visitors should use designated parking areas and expect traffic diversions across the city.

Where To Eat In Puri

Puri offers a memorable culinary experience, especially during the Rath Yatra. One of the highlights is the temple's famous Mahaprasad, which attracts devotees from across the country.

Apart from Mahaprasad, travellers can enjoy a variety of traditional Odia dishes and local snacks, including Dalma, Bara Ghugni, Chhena Poda and Khaja. From street food stalls to local eateries, the city offers plenty of opportunities to explore Odisha's rich food culture.

Accommodation In Puri

As the Jagannath Rath Yatra attracts visitors from across India and abroad, hotels and guesthouses in Puri are often fully booked weeks in advance. It is advisable to secure your accommodation as early as possible.

The city offers a range of options, including budget hotels, guesthouses and dharmashalas near the temple area. Travellers looking for a more comfortable stay can choose from several beachfront hotels and luxury resorts.

How To Reach Puri

The nearest airport to Puri is Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, located around 60 km away. From the airport, visitors can hire a pre-paid taxi or take a bus to Puri.

Puri Railway Station is well-connected to major cities across India, making train travel one of the most convenient ways to reach the city.

Those travelling by road can access Puri via NH-16 and other connecting highways. Regular bus and taxi services operate between Puri, Bhubaneswar and nearby cities.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a remarkable cultural experience that showcases Odisha's rich traditions, devotion and community spirit. With a little planning and preparation, visitors can make the most of this unforgettable journey and witness one of India's most iconic festivals up close.