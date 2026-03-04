Dutch Tourists Celebrate Holi Near Puri's Jagannath Temple: "Feel Very Blessed To Be Here"

Travelling becomes truly special when it offers a glimpse into new cultures and age-old traditions. A group of tourists from the Netherlands discovered this firsthand while celebrating the festival of colours in Puri, Odisha. Heartwarming visuals shared by ANI captured the visitors enthusiastically taking part in Holi festivities alongside local residents near the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple.

The Dutch travellers were seen fully embracing the occasion -- applying bright colours on each other's faces, exchanging cheerful greetings, and swaying to the lively rhythm of drums that echoed through the streets, and clicking pictures. One of the tourists described the celebration as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, highlighting how the festival's energy and sense of togetherness made it an unforgettable part of their journey to India.

"I feel very blessed to be here, to have witnessed the Lord coming out, and to see all these happy people. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she said.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Foreign tourists celebrated the festival of Holi with great enthusiasm in Puri, near the renowned Sri Jagannath Temple. pic.twitter.com/afMX6KSwjJ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026

Another tourist also expressed feeling "very blessed" after witnessing the religious rituals and the "Lord coming out" in the morning.

"I'm feeling very intense because we saw the Lord coming out this morning. Seeing all the happy people makes us happy too. I think I can never forget this; it will always stay in our minds," she said. The visitors were seen with faces covered in red, green, yellow, and blue gulal, fully participating in the local traditions.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Another foreign tourist from the Netherlands says, "I'm feeling very intense because we saw the Lord coming out this morning. Seeing all the happy people makes us happy too. I think I can never forget this; it will always stay in our minds." pic.twitter.com/0rOagrmMID — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026



The video of their heartfelt reaction has gone viral, resonating with many online who appreciated the cultural exchange.

Holi 2026

Holi, the festival of colours, is a significant Hindu celebration marking the triumph of good over evil. The festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika, where the evil Holika was consumed by fire, while Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, remained unharmed. The celebrations typically span two days, with Holika Dahan on the first day, followed by Holi, where people throw coloured powders and water at each other. People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'.