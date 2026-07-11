<i>Evil Dead Burn</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Horror Film Opens At 3.15 Crore In India

The latest chapter in the Evil Dead franchise has made a steady start at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, Evil Dead Burn collected Rs 3.15 crore (nett) on its opening day.

The supernatural horror film was released across 3,573 shows in India.

With its Day 1 performance, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 3.74 crore, while its India nett collection is Rs 3.15 crore so far.

Background

Evil Dead Burn is the sixth film in the long-running Evil Dead franchise.

It serves as the third standalone entry following Evil Dead (2013) and Evil Dead Rise (2023), continuing the series' legacy of supernatural horror, graphic violence and demonic terror.

The film follows a new group of characters who unknowingly come into contact with the cursed Necronomicon, also known as the Book of the Dead. Their discovery unleashes a terrifying evil force, leading to a relentless fight for survival against demonic entities known as the Deadites. Staying true to the franchise, the film blends gruesome horror, intense suspense and over-the-top gore with psychological terror.

Over the years, the Evil Dead series has built a loyal global fan base for its unique mix of horror and dark humour. The franchise began with Sam Raimi's 1981 cult classic The Evil Dead and has since expanded with sequels, standalone stories and television adaptations.