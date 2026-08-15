RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List, Cut-Off Link Here

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Lab Assistant Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Science and Geography examinations can now check the result and provisional shortlist for Document Verification (DV). The examinations were conducted on May 9 and 10, 2026.

The recruitment drive has 804 vacancies, while around seven lakh candidates registered and appeared across the two examination days. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage. Category-wise cut-off marks have also been provided in the result document.

Click here: RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: Merit List and Cut-Off

The result PDF includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for Document Verification. Candidates can check their selection status by following these steps:

Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the Results section.

Click on "Lab Assistant Exam 2026: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification".

Open the result PDF.

Check whether the roll number appears in the list and download the PDF.

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: Check Cut-Off Marks

The category-wise provisional cut-off marks for the Science stream in the Non-TSP area are:

General (GEN): 262.8126

262.8126 OBC: 254.8349

254.8349 EWS: 242.6325

242.6325 MBC: 234.0491

234.0491 SC: 222.5747

222.5747 ST: 202.7718

For the TSP area, the provisional benchmarks are 234.0482 for General, 211.6203 for SC and 141.2698 for ST candidates.

Click here: RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Provisional Merit List (Lab Asst/Jr Lab Asst)

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: Next Steps

The detailed DV guidelines and individual schedules are to be issued through official RSSB notices. Physical Document Verification is scheduled to be conducted at designated centres in Jaipur in September.

The final merit list and category-wise final cut-offs are expected after completion of the DV process. Candidates shortlisted in the result PDF should regularly check subsequent RSSB notices for further instructions.