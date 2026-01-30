New Video Offers Glimpse Into Abu Dhabi's Future Railway Hub

A fresh look at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Station has been revealed in a new video by Etihad Rail. Located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the station is set to become a vital part of the UAE's very first national passenger train service.

The site was specifically chosen for its easy access to the residential and industrial areas of Mussaffah, sitting right across from the popular Dalma Mall. Its sleek, modern design features a distinctive panelled exterior that pays a quiet tribute to traditional local styles.

A closer look at Abu Dhabi Station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, selected to serve existing communities and support future growth.



Located near Mussaffah and opposite Dalma Mall, the station was chosen based on demand, accessibility, and proximity to surrounding neighbourhoods,… pic.twitter.com/BFiBRNmh1Z — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) January 27, 2026

What to Expect Inside

While construction crews put the finishing touches on the building, the station's interior is being designed for maximum convenience. Once it opens, passengers will find:

A central hub filled with shops and cafes.

Easy ticketing through digital kiosks and information screens.

Simple boarding via ground-level entrances and a pedestrian tunnel.

Connecting the Emirates

The passenger service is expected to begin a phased rollout later this 2026. This first stage will connect Abu Dhabi to Dubai (Jumeirah Golf Estates) and Fujairah (Al Hilal), eventually expanding to link 11 cities across the entire country.

With trains reaching speeds of 200 km/h, the service aims to be a genuine rival to driving. For example, a trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai is expected to take just 57 minutes, while a journey to Fujairah will take roughly one hour and 45 minutes. To make the "door-to-door" journey even smoother, the railway is being linked up with local buses and taxis.