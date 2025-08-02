Staff Training, CCTV Monitoring: Delhi Government's Plans To Make Buses Safer

In response to growing complaints about rash driving, skipped bus stops and misbehaviour by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staff, the Delhi government on Friday announced a mandatory training programme for all its bus drivers and conductors.

The initiative aims to improve road safety and restore public trust in the capital's bus system, said Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh. "To improve the public image of Delhi Transport Corporation, the Delhi Government has prepared a master plan," Dr Singh said. "Drivers and conductors will be given regular training, with special focus on ethical values, customer service and safe driving techniques."

CCTV Cameras To Monitor Driver Conduct

The reform will be supported by CCTV surveillance inside DTC buses. Cameras already installed across the fleet will now be used to track staff behaviour in real time. "The work and behaviour of drivers and conductors will be monitored, and regular counselling will also be done," Dr Singh said.

Officials added that footage would help identify dangerous practices such as overspeeding, jumping red lights, improper bus stops and driving with doors open, common issues that compromise commuter safety.

Training Mandatory For All Drivers, Including Contract Staff

According to the Transport Department, the training programme will soon be made compulsory for all drivers, including those employed on a contractual basis. "Strict action will be taken against those who do not take the training," Dr Singh said. The department is expected to issue a formal order soon.

The sessions will also include refresher training on lane discipline, proper halting at stops, and passenger interaction protocols, areas where complaints have frequently surfaced.

Public Participation Encouraged

Commuters have been urged to report unsafe or inappropriate behaviour by DTC staff directly to the Transport Department. "If DTC bus drivers do not stop at the stop, overspeed, drive rashly, drive with doors open, jump red lights or cross the zebra crossing incorrectly, commuters are advised to immediately call the Transport Department helpline," Dr Singh said.

Officials say these reports will help the department take quick corrective action and maintain better oversight.

Changing Public's Experience Of Delhi Buses

The initiative is part of a wider strategy to improve Delhi's public transport system, both in terms of safety and commuter experience. "By training drivers and conductors, they will treat passengers with more respect and professionalism," Dr Singh said. "The idea is not just to make bus travel safer, but also more pleasant and reliable."

DTC operates one of the largest public bus networks in India, with lakhs of passengers relying on it for daily travel. But the system has struggled with complaints of indiscipline, poor service and lack of accountability. The government hopes the new training and monitoring measures will mark a shift, making buses not just operationally better, but socially responsive.

What This Means For Commuters

If implemented effectively, the plan could lead to safer streets, smoother rides, and fewer confrontations between passengers and the drivers.

With both technology and training in play, the Delhi government is betting on behaviour change to fix one of its most critical public services. Further details about the training rollout, enforcement timelines, and helpline coordination are expected to be announced soon.