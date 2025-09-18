Two British Teens Charged Over London Transport Cyberattack

Two teenagers have been charged over a 2024 cyberattack on London's public transport body, Britain's National Crime Agency said on Thursday.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates the capital's tube and bus networks with millions of journeys each day, was targeted in August 2024. TfL said at the time that some personal customer data was accessed.

Thalha Jubair, 19, and Owen Flowers, 18, have been charged under the Computer Misuse Act with conspiring together to commit unauthorised acts against TfL, the NCA said in a statement.

The agency said Flowers had also been charged with offences relating to California's Sutter Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and conspiring with others to infiltrate the networks of SSM Health Care Corporation.

The NCA added that investigators believe the TfL attack was carried out by members of the hacking collective known as Scattered Spider.

