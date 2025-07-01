Bengaluru Cracks Down On Auto Overcharging, 98 Seized, 260 Case Filed

In a crackdown against autorickshaws overcharging and plying illegally, Karnataka transport department authorities on Monday registered 260 cases and seized 98 vehicles.

The action came days after state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy directed the transport commissioner to take strict action against app-based and other autorickshaws in Bengaluru that charge fares above the government-fixed rates, calling the practice a "daylight robbery".

In a letter dated June 28, the minister said the permits of such autorickshaws should be cancelled and cases registered against the violators.

"In Bengaluru city, a drive was launched against autorickshaws charging more than the fare fixed by the government and against autorickshaws plying illegally from 8 am on June 30," a transport department official said.

He said the drive was conducted after forming 22 special investigation teams for the purpose -- two each from all the regional transport offices in the city.

There have been complaints from commuters about rising autorickshaw fares. The meter fare is fixed at Rs 30 for the first 1.9 km and Rs 15 for every additional kilometre.

