Toxic Gas, Bomb Tests: Jaish Terrorists Arrested In Gujarat Took Special Training In J&K

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered a deeply concerning training regimen following the arrest of alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were later produced before the Kadi Court in Mehsana district. Gujarat ATS investigating the case revealed that two of the arrested individuals travelled to Jammu and Kashmir, where they underwent specialised training to operate AK-47 assault rifles. Alongside firearms proficiency, the alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were trained in biochemical tactics, specifically learning how to manufacture lethal carbon monoxide gas to weaponise against civilian targets.

According to ATS sources, the module operated under the direct guidance of an overseas handler identified as Abdullah. The suspects were taught a total of 40 distinct terror techniques, ranging from precision bomb-making to the synthesis of toxic gases using everyday organic materials left underground to ferment. To integrate their network locally, members of the cell had also travelled to Vadodara to establish contact with a Kashmiri youth as part of their logistical planning.

Bomb Blast Tests Conducted Across Eight Locations As Network Exposed

The investigation has further revealed that the group did not just stop at theoretical training; they had already executed practical trials. The ATS confirmed that the suspects conducted bomb blast tests at eight separate locations. Following these test detonations, the operatives discarded critical components, including sodium phosphate and loose wiring, into public trash dumpsters, which have since been recovered and seized by forensic teams for analysis.

Financed with Rs 3 lakh from their handler, the suspects purchased a car and a motorcycle to conduct reconnaissance. They were actively scouting for a garden-style hotel in Ahmedabad to serve as a primary target at the time of their arrest. A raid on the group's hideouts also uncovered 43 jihadi books and digital manuals, which were being utilised by the module's chief conspirator, Amin Shera, to radicalise local youth at a madrasa in Khadiasan.