Indian Man's Sarcastic Take On Japan's Work Culture Sparks Debate

An Indian man working in Japan has amused social media users after sarcastically complaining about the country's employee-friendly work culture. From hybrid working and paid overtime to uninterrupted weekends and generous bonuses, he jokingly described several workplace benefits as reasons he was "completely fed up" with his job.

The man, identified as Ajay Pandey, shared the video on Instagram, where he spoke about his experience of working in Japan for the past 11 years.

Pandey said it had been many years since he moved to Japan and that working there was "extremely difficult" because he had to go to the office only three days a week and could work from home for the remaining two. He added that there was no overtime on weekends, so he was forced to spend his time going camping or on bike rides.

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He further said he was genuinely annoyed with his manager because he never called him or thought of him on weekends. Pandey added that for the past 11 years, his manager had been "friend-zoning" him every weekend and said that at least he should be called to work once in a while because every weekend was wasted like that.

Pandey also jokingly criticised Japan's overtime system. He said that even when he requested overtime, it was approved only with great difficulty, and when it was finally approved, he was paid for every 15 minutes he worked.

He then compared workplace bonuses in Japan with customary Diwali gifts in India. Pandey said there was no proper Diwali bonus, not even a box of laddoos or a pen. Instead, he said employers simply gave employees a bonus equal to two or three months' salary, adding that he was completely fed up with working in Japan.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "He is suffering from success."

Another user noted, "Japan Is Best."

"You are living my dream life," added a third user.