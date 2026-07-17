"Progressing Well": Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train On Track For 2027 Launch

India's first bullet train project has taken another major step forward, with discussions between New Delhi and Tokyo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor moving in the right direction.

Government sources said Japan is expected to supply its next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for the route in the early 2030s. The futuristic train is still being developed, and construction work has rapidly progressed.

Both countries have agreed to kick-start operations using an Indian-made high-speed train. The decision is aimed at ensuring passengers can begin using the corridor at the earliest.

The first operational stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is expected to open in 2027, marking the beginning of India's long-awaited bullet train journey.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is a flagship partnership between India and Japan. Built using Japanese Shinkansen technology, the Rs 1.08 lakh crore corridor will cut travel time from over six hours to just over two hours, with speeds reaching 320 km/h.

The ambitious rail project remains one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key infrastructure initiatives and is expected to slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad once the full corridor becomes operational.

India Flags Off Its First Hydrogen-Powered Train

In another milestone for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the country's first hydrogen-powered train.

The pilot service will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana under Northern Railway and marks India's first use of hydrogen fuel cell technology in rail transport.

Unlike conventional diesel-powered trains, the hydrogen-powered train generates electricity through fuel cells, offering a cleaner and more environmentally friendly mode of transport. The project also includes dedicated hydrogen storage and refuelling infrastructure.

Ahead of the launch, PM Modi wrote on X, "India has become one of the select group of nations that have such trains. This will go a long way in ensuring that India adopts clean technology in the railway sector."

India Joins A Select Global Club

The hydrogen train has been introduced as a pilot project to assess the technology before expanding its use across the railway network.

With the launch, India joins a small group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-powered rail transport as part of cleaner mobility solutions.