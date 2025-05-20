300 Km Of Viaducts For Bullet Train Project Completed, Minister Shares Video

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has completed 300 km of viaducts, utilizing the Full Span Launching Method for faster construction. It will connect 12 stations and is estimated to cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore, with completion expected by 2028.

Union Railway Minister on Tuesday said that 300 kilometres of viaducts for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project have been completed.

Mr Vaishnaw also shared a video of the superstructure being constructed through the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM).

300 km viaduct completed.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), which is executing the 508-km project, said the 300 km of viaducts were completed with the launch of a 40-metre-long girder near Surat in Gujarat.

The NHSRCL said that of the 300 km of the superstructure, 257.4 km was constructed through the FSLM, including 14 river bridges, 37.8 km through Span by Span (SBS), 0.9 km of steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 m in 7 bridges), 1.2 km PSC bridges (20 spans ranging from 40 to 80 metres in 5 bridges) and 2.7 km in station building.

It said the FSLM has significantly accelerated construction, as full-span girder erection is up to 10 times faster than conventional segmental methods.

The agency said that the 383 km of pier work, 401 km of foundation and 326 km of girder casting has also been completed for the bullet train project.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The bullet train project connecting Mumbai with Ahmedabad will have 12 stations, including nine in Gujarat and three in Maharashtra.

While the one in Mumbai is underground, the ones at Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati are elevated.

The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, and as per the shareholding pattern, the Centre is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the bullet train project could be completed by the end of 2028.