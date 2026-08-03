<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day's</i> New York Is Actually Glasgow: Why This Scottish City Should Be On Your Travel List

Glasgow has found itself in the spotlight after becoming one of the key filming locations for the much-awaited superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fans have praised the Scottish city, which reportedly gets around 15 minutes of screen time in the latest instalment of the popular Marvel franchise.

The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. While the superhero is known for protecting New York City, many scenes in the latest movie were actually filmed in Glasgow.

One of the main locations used was Bothwell Street, which was transformed into a New York-style street for the film. The city centre and areas like Merchant City were also redesigned to resemble the Big Apple.

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All About Glasgow

Glasgow is one of Scotland's largest cities. It is known for its beautiful architecture, rich history, and friendly people. The city is home to historic buildings, grand streets, and impressive Victorian architecture. It is located on the banks of the River Clyde. In 2008, Glasgow was named a UNESCO City of Music in recognition of its vibrant music culture.

Glasgow is also an excellent base for exploring other parts of Scotland. From here, travellers can easily visit famous destinations such as the Scottish Highlands and the capital city, Edinburgh.

Top Attractions

George Square

George Square is one of Glasgow's most famous landmarks. Located in the heart of the city, it is surrounded by historic buildings, statues, and monuments. The square features statues of many notable Scottish personalities. Visitors can also admire the Glasgow City Chambers, one of the city's most impressive buildings. The war memorial at the centre of the square is another major attraction.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery And Museum

It is one of Scotland's most popular attractions. The museum houses an extensive collection of paintings, historical artefacts and exhibits related to science and natural history. Visitors can learn about Scotland's past, admire famous artworks, and explore a variety of exhibitions. It is an ideal destination for families, history enthusiasts and art lovers.

Glasgow Cathedral

Also known as the High Kirk of Glasgow, it is one of the oldest and most beautiful buildings in the city. The cathedral is famous for its stunning Gothic architecture, soaring arches, and historic interiors. Visitors can admire the impressive stonework and centuries-old design. Nearby is the Glasgow Necropolis, a historic cemetery that offers beautiful panoramic views of the city.

Hunterian Museum And Art Gallery

The Hunterian Museum is Scotland's oldest public museum. Located within the University of Glasgow, it offers fascinating exhibits on science, history and zoology. The museum's collection includes animal skeletons, ancient Egyptian artefacts and an extensive insect collection.

Glasgow Botanic Gardens

It is the perfect place to unwind away from the city's busy streets. The gardens are home to a wide variety of plants from around the world. Its famous glasshouses allow visitors to see rare and tropical plants even during Scotland's colder months. The Kibble Palace, a magnificent glasshouse, is one of the garden's biggest highlights.

In addition, visitors can also explore the University of Glasgow, Glasgow Necropolis and The Lighthouse.

Shopping In Glasgow

Glasgow is a fantastic city for shopping. From luxury brands to independent boutiques, the city offers something for every budget.

Buchanan Street is one of Glasgow's best-known shopping streets, lined with international brands, fashion stores, and beautiful architecture. Princes Square is another popular destination, offering designer labels alongside restaurants and cafés.

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Best Time To Visit Glasgow

The best time to visit Glasgow is between March and August. During these months, the weather is pleasant and the days are longer, making it ideal for sightseeing. Winters are colder, with shorter days and lower temperatures.

The city has already served as a filming location for several major Hollywood productions and will soon transform into Gotham City for The Batman Part II.