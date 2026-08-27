Content Creator Skips The Bus, Takes A Vintage Car To Explore Rome

Certainly, ‘Rome was not built in a day,' which is exactly why whenever you get a chance to see it, you must consider it special. Thinking of Rome, the capital of Italy, instantly makes us wonder about a massive empire, a long history, and grand architecture. If Rome is on your go-to list now, here's a suggestion that'll come in handy. Content creators Jinali Sutariya and Malav Jhaveri dropped a video on Instagram, telling us about an interesting way in which the duo explored Rome. No, they didn't rely on public transport like buses, an option most people consider while trying to navigate a new place. Instead, they chose to roam around the city in a vintage car.

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In the video, the creators can be seen taking a vibrant vintage car and driving around Rome as they explore the city. The video captures various sights across the city, from its grand architecture and quaint lanes to some of the lesser-known corners as well.

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Meanwhile, one of them can be heard saying in the background, “Everyone in Rome hops off tour buses, but we did it differently. A local recommended this vintage car experience, and it completely changed how we saw the city.” She further shared that skipping the bus meant there were no rushed itineraries and no crowds, just the two of them, a gorgeous vintage car and a driver who actually knows Rome. “We stopped at hidden piazzas, got the most incredible photos, and discovered corners that most tourists never know exist,” she mentioned.

The video certainly intrigued many travellers and left them curious about the experience. So far, the reel has received 67K views, around 847 likes and more than a thousand comments. Social media users have been showing their appreciation in the comments section, with many leaving heart emojis.