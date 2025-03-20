Travel Vlogger Shares Top 5 Mistakes Tourists Make In Rome And How To Avoid Them

Rome is a city where beauty and history merge to create a spectacular experience at every turn. However, even the most enchanted places have their own set of difficulties, particularly for first-time visitors. Whether you're new to the Eternal City or just want to make the most of your visit, travel vlogger Brianne Bartolini shares the common mistakes tourists make and how you can avoid them in your next Rome trip. In a post shared on Instagram, Brianne revealed some typical blunders people make when visiting Rome, Italy.

1. Sitting at the very first restaurant/café next to tourist sites

Why it's a mistake: While dining near iconic landmarks might seem tempting, these spots, more often than not, are tourist traps. You'll end up paying more for lower-quality of food and service.

How to avoid it: Walk a few streets and seek out local spots for better prices and authentic food.

2. Not booking tickets in advance

Why it's a mistake: Tickets to beloved tourist spots such as the Vatican Museums, The Colosseum and St. Peter's Basilica tend to sell out quickly. If not planned accordingly, you'll waste hours in long lines.

How to avoid it: Book guided tours online to avoid any hassle.

3. Wearing the wrong shoes

Why it's a mistake: Rome's cobblestone streets are unforgiving, and uncomfortable shoes will ruin your day. Some archaeological sites also have rugged surfaces and expansive layouts which can be difficult to navigate.

How to avoid it: Wear sturdy and comfortable shoes.

4. Only seeing the big landmarks

Why it's a mistake: While a short visit to Rome might let you tick off the major sights, to truly immerse yourself in the city's splendour one has to venture off the beaten path. There are countless hidden gems in the city that allow you to experience the history and art of Rome.

How to avoid it: Explore neighbourhoods like Trastevere, Testaccio, and Prati for authentic experiences.

5. Not bringing a water bottle

Why it's a mistake: Rome's public fountains provide free and drinkable water that can be filled in reusable bottles to drink throughout the day. Buying bottled water only adds up to your travel bills.

How to avoid it: Pack a reusable bottle and refill it at fountains like the Nasone.

Bookmark this article and avoid making these mistakes on your next trip to Rome.