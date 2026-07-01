Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Simple Rules For Healthy Weight Loss

With countless diets, supplements and viral fitness trends flooding social media, losing weight can often feel confusing. Health experts, however, continue to stress that long-term success depends on simple, sustainable habits rather than drastic measures.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared three simple rules for anyone trying to lose weight, stressing that long-term health should take priority over quick results. In a recent Instagram post, she said sustainable weight loss is built on patience, balanced eating and staying away from social media diet fads.

Rule 1: Don't rush weight loss

Diwekar said the approach to weight loss should remain the same whether someone wants to lose 2 kg or 20 kg. According to her, weight should come down gradually rather than through extreme diets or rapid weight-loss methods.

She recommended aiming to lose 5-10 per cent of body weight in a year, adding that if more weight needs to be lost, it is better to take additional time instead of rushing the process.

She explained that gradual weight loss can help lower the risk of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis and certain cancers. It also helps preserve muscle strength, immunity, bone health, healthy skin and hair while reducing the chances of frequent infections and other health problems.

Rule 2: Follow food-based dietary guidelines

Diwekar said a healthy diet should be based on traditional foods that people have grown up eating rather than following one-size-fits-all eating plans. Whether it is dal and rice, idli-dosa, chicken and rice or fish-based meals, she said diets should be built around familiar foods.

Rule 3: Don't Chase Instagram Trends or Viral Weight-Loss Hacks

Diwekar advised people to steer clear of the endless stream of nutrition advice on social media, saying that every few weeks a new "superfood," supplement or miracle ingredient goes viral, only to be replaced by another. According to her, sustainable weight loss is not driven by a single ingredient or trending hack, but by following a consistent and balanced process.

She stressed that the real "magic" lies in building healthy habits rather than copying viral reels or quick-fix diets. Whether it's detox drinks, fat-burning teas, seed cycling, or restrictive eating plans promoted online, she warned that such trends often lack scientific backing and can distract people from evidence-based nutrition.

Instead, Diwekar encouraged people to trust time-tested eating patterns rooted in traditional foods and balanced meals. She said lasting health improvements come from consistency, mindful eating, regular physical activity and a diet that can be maintained for years, not from chasing the latest internet trend.

Her message was simple: don't look for a magic ingredient; focus on a sustainable lifestyle. That's what leads to lasting weight loss and better overall health.