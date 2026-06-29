Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis. Here's All About The Inflammatory Gut Condition

Actor Jasmine Bhasin flew to Dubai with Aly Goni to celebrate her 36th birthday on June 28. However, Aly shared that she was hospitalised after falling severely sick.

Now that the actor is feeling a little better, she took to Instagram to share an update. Revealing her diagnosis, she said that she had Terminal Ileitis, an inflammatory gut condition.

Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis

On Instagram, Jasmine posted a story, saying, "I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and posts. This birthday did not end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected. I am much better and should be back soon." The actor's voice started trembling as she spoke about her birthday plans getting ruined and ending up in the hospital.

The caption read, "So as soon as I landed in Dubai, on the same day, I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with Terminal Ileitis and a severe high-risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully, I will recover soon and be back."

""So as soon as I landed in Dubai, on the same day, I fell severely sick," Jasmine shared on Instagram. Photo: Jasmine Bhasin/ Instagram

What Is Terminal Ileitis

According to a report published in the Gastroenterology Research journal, Terminal Ileitis (TI) is an inflammatory condition of the terminal portion of the ileum, the third and final section of the small intestine. It can present as right lower quadrant pain and may or may not be followed by diarrhoea. Sometimes, it can cause chronic obstructive symptoms and bleeding.

According to the Research Review Institute, the causes of Terminal Ileitis include:

Ulcerative colitis (chronic inflammatory bowel disease)

Intestinal inflammation

Lymphoid hyperplasia (benign overgrowth of normal lymphoid tissue)

Lymphoma (a type of blood cancer)

Genetic mutations

Lesions of the ileum

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs)

Symptoms can differ from patient to patient and include bloody stools, cramping, lower abdominal pain, malabsorption, diarrhoea, and weight loss. Only a medical professional can diagnose the condition by conducting specific tests.

Aly Goni's Birthday Post For Jasmine Bhasin

Aly Goni broke the news of Jasmine's hospitalisation on Instagram through his birthday post. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

After some time, he shared another health update. "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmine's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days," the actor wrote on his Instagram stories.

"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," he added.

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