Jasmin Bhasin Hospitalised In Dubai On Birthday, Aly Goni Says She Fell Sick Due To A 'Serious Infection'

Birthdays are usually filled with cake, celebrations, and unforgettable moments. But for Jasmin (Jasmine) Bhasin, this year's birthday came with an unexpected twist.

Jasmin, who had travelled to Dubai with her boyfriend Aly Goni to celebrate her special day, was suddenly hospitalised after falling seriously ill. While the actor spent her birthday recovering under medical care, Aly stayed by her side, sharing glimpses of the difficult time with fans on social media.

The actor posted a series of pictures from the hospital, including one of him hugging Jasmin as she rested on a hospital bed. Another photograph showed the actor seated in a wheelchair, while a video captured her cutting her birthday cake inside what appeared to be a hospital room.

Alongside the photos, Aly wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

Aly later shared another update through his Instagram Stories, revealing that Jasmin was battling a serious infection.

He wrote, "!Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."

"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added.

Jasmin and Aly's love story began in 2018 when they met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina. What started as a close friendship gradually blossomed into romance, with the pair making their relationship official after Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.