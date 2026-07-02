Jasmin Bhasin Shares Health Update, Says She Is Recovering At Home After Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis

After worrying fans with news of her sudden hospitalisation during her birthday trip to Dubai, Jasmin Bhasin has now shared a reassuring health update. The actor revealed that she has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin wrote, "Quick update: I'm home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger - just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages."

Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis

On Instagram, Jasmin posted a story, saying, "I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and posts. This birthday did not end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected. I am much better and should be back soon." The actor's voice started trembling as she spoke about her birthday plans getting ruined and ending up in the hospital.

The caption read, "So as soon as I landed in Dubai, on the same day, I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with Terminal Ileitis and a severe high-risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully, I will recover soon and be back."

Aly Goni's Birthday Post For Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni broke the news of Jasmin's hospitalisation on Instagram through his birthday post. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

After some time, he shared another health update. "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days," the actor wrote on his Instagram stories.

"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," he added.

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