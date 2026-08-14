Shenaz Treasury Gets A Vampire Facial: Benefits, Risks And Cost Explained

Beauty treatments keep getting more advanced, but some are also getting more unusual. One such treatment that has caught attention is the vampire facial. Despite its scary name, the procedure has little to do with anything supernatural. It uses a person's own blood to support skin rejuvenation.

The treatment has also become popular among celebrities. Actress and travel host Shenaz Treasury recently gave her Instagram followers a look at her vampire facial session. In her video, she said, "Kim Kardashian and Shah Rukh Khan both love this facial." She then showed how the treatment was done and shared her experience.

So, what exactly is a vampire facial, how does it work, and how much does it cost?

What Is A Vampire Facial?

According to the official website of Dr Nivedita Dadu, the vampire facial, also known as a "Vampire Facelift" or "Dracula Therapy", uses growth factors and proteins taken from the patient's own blood. These are used to support collagen production and skin repair.

The process starts with a small blood sample being taken from the arm. The blood is then placed in a centrifuge. This separates the blood components and concentrates the platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which contains growth factors.

The PRP can then be injected into specific areas or applied to the skin along with microneedling.

How Does The Procedure Work?

The skin is first cleaned and a numbing cream is applied. Once the blood has been processed, the PRP is prepared for use.

During microneedling, a device with fine needles creates tiny channels in the skin. The PRP is then applied to the treated area so it can enter these channels.

The idea is to stimulate the skin's natural repair process and support new collagen production.

What Skin Concerns Can It Help With?

The treatment is used for several skin concerns. These include fine lines and wrinkles, early loss of firmness, dull or uneven skin tone, acne marks, post-inflammatory pigmentation and some under-eye concerns such as dark circles and hollowness.

The treatment can be used on the face, neck, decolletage and hands, depending on the patient's concerns.

How Much Does A Vampire Facial Cost?

The detailed cost for a full-face vampire facial is around Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 per session. A vampire facial with microneedling costs around Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000.

Under-eye PRP is listed at around Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, while treatment for a targeted area can cost Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. Maintenance sessions are listed at around Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000.

How Many Sessions Are Needed?

The number of sessions depends on the person's skin and concerns. The clinic recommends two to three top-up sessions after the first treatment, usually spaced a few weeks apart. Maintenance sessions may also be recommended later.

Is There Any Downtime?

The skin may look red or flushed and feel mildly sensitive for a day or two. Most people can return to their usual activities within 24 to 48 hours.

The clinic advises avoiding aggressive face washing for the first 24 hours, using SPF 30 or higher and avoiding direct sun exposure for a few days.

What Are The Possible Side Effects?

Temporary side effects can include swelling, itching, bruising and tenderness. Bruising can take about a week to settle, while pain or tenderness may last for a couple of days.

Shenaz also showed the redness on her face after the treatment and asked if it would settle by the evening. Her doctor told her that it would.

For anyone considering the treatment, a consultation with a qualified dermatologist is important to understand whether it is suitable for their skin and concerns.

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