Rujuta Diwekar Calls Out Misleading Weight-Loss Advice On Social Media: 'Don't Follow Blindly'

Weight loss advice is everywhere today. Open Instagram, YouTube, or any social media platform, and you'll find hundreds of people telling you what to eat, what to avoid, and how to lose weight quickly. But according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, this endless stream of generic advice may be doing more harm than good.

In an Instagram post, the nutritionist shared a conversation she had with a man who called her for weight-loss advice.

“I was in the office when I received a call from a man who said, ‘Madam, I don't know what to do anymore.' I asked him what he was talking about, and he replied, ‘Weight loss. One person says stop eating rice, another says stop drinking tea. I am completely confused,'” shared Rujuta.

The man told the celebrity nutritionist that he had stopped eating rice for three days and was merely surviving on just three cups of black coffee a day.

“I asked him what he did for a living. He said he was an on-field salesperson. I then asked him, ‘If you've stopped eating rice, what are you eating?' He said he was eating rotis instead. But who is going to make that many rotis every day? And tomorrow someone will tell you to eat protein rotis, which will only increase your expenses and keep your family in the kitchen longer,” she told him.

Explaining what was wrong with this current diet, the nutritionist said, "If you're only drinking black coffee, chances are you're dealing with constipation. There may be stress at home and frustration during your commute too. People rarely talk about these side effects, but they are very real."

1. Transformation-Focused Content

Rujuta Diwekar warned against accounts that constantly post dramatic before-and-after photos. She said many of these posts are more about advertising than genuine motivation. If a transformation cannot be guaranteed for everyone, then such images can create unrealistic expectations.

“These people are advertising to you in the name of motivation. If you ask them whether you will also lose 15 kilos in two months, they will immediately say that results depend on the individual,” she shared.

2. Trolls And Noise Creators

She also advised people to stay away from those who spend their time attacking others online. According to her, trolling often helps creators gain attention through social media algorithms, but constantly consuming such content can negatively affect mental well-being.

"Many people claim to be sharing information in the public interest, but their real objective is self-promotion. They spend their time calling others frauds, fools or cheats because social media algorithms reward outrage and trolling," the celebrity nutritionist explained.

3. Hidden Promotions

Another issue she raised was the lack of transparency. Whether it is vitamin supplements, creatine, probiotic products, or fitness gear, creators should clearly mention when content is sponsored. "When they hide this from you, they are betraying you," she said.

The Real Secret To Sustainable Weight Loss

For Rujuta Diwekar, the best advice comes from people who actually know you. Your age, work schedule, family responsibilities, health goals and stage of life all matter. A diet that works for one person may not work for another.

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