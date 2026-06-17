Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Simple Food Habits To Keep Stress And Cortisol Levels In Check

Stress has become a part of everyday life. From work pressure and family responsibilities to endless scrolling on social media, there is always something keeping our minds busy. While a little stress is normal, chronic stress can affect the body in many ways. One of the biggest reasons behind this is cortisol, often called the "stress hormone." When cortisol stays high for long periods, it can affect sleep, digestion, skin health, energy levels and even hormonal balance.

According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, many people unknowingly make simple food-related mistakes that can make stress worse instead of helping the body cope with it. In an Instagram post, she shared three common habits that may be disturbing cortisol levels and hormonal balance.

1. Going Low-Carb The Wrong Way

The nutritionist says people often misunderstand what "low-carb" means. Instead of cutting down on processed foods like biscuits and chocolates, many Indians stop eating traditional foods such as roti, dal, rice, poha, upma, idli, and dosa.

"When we stop eating balanced nutrition, there is a neurotransmitter called GABA, which puts a brake on stress. Its levels also start decreasing," she explained.

2. Skipping Breakfast

Another mistake Rujuta Diwekar highlighted is skipping breakfast. Many people rush through their mornings with just coffee or tea, believing they can eat later.

According to the expert, cortisol is naturally meant to rise in the morning. Skipping breakfast can disturb this rhythm and keep stress levels elevated throughout the day.

Her advice? Eat a regular breakfast at home and give your body the fuel it needs to start the day properly.

3. Avoiding Seasonal Fruits

The nutritionist also encouraged people to stop fearing fruits because of their natural sugar content. She specifically mentioned seasonal fruits like bananas and mangoes.

These fruits provide prebiotics that support gut health and digestion, which can often suffer during stressful periods. They are also packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that help support healthy skin and hair.

In her caption, Rujuta Diwekar summed it up perfectly: hormonal balance and regulated cortisol do not need extreme diets. Instead, they need "the soft power of compassion and consistency."



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

