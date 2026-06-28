Approaching Menopause? Rujuta Diwekar Says These 4 Truths Could Change How You Age

Menopause is a natural stage of life, but for many women, it comes with a lot of changes that can feel overwhelming. Hot flashes, poor sleep, mood swings, weight gain and aching joints are just some of the symptoms many experience. While these changes are normal, experts say the way you eat, move and take care of yourself can make a big difference. Instead of looking for quick fixes, building healthy habits can help you feel stronger and healthier through this phase of life.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a two-part Instagram post where she spoke about what she calls the "four hard truths" every menopausal woman should know.

1. Build Strong Bones, No Matter Your Age

The nutritionist said the ideal time to prepare for menopause was actually during puberty. She explained that many girls stop playing outdoor games as they grow older, missing the chance to build strong bones. While you cannot change the past, she believes parents, schools and communities can encourage girls to stay active so they enter adulthood with better bone health. And if you are already approaching menopause, it is never too late to start making healthier choices.

2. Think Beyond Weight Loss And Focus On The Next 40 Years

According to Rujuta Diwekar, it is time to stop thinking only about losing weight before an event or in a few months. Instead, ask yourself how you want to feel over the next 40 years. She said just three hours of exercise every week can improve strength, skin, hair, mood and overall health. "Prioritise that schedule... no matter what, get your exercise done," she advised.

3. Ditch The Weighing Scale And Track Better Health

One of her biggest messages was that menopause is not the time to judge your progress by the number on the scale. Since the body is adjusting to changing hormones, weight loss may be slow. Instead, she suggested measuring your waist and hips. If your waist is around 8-10 inches smaller than your hips, it is a better sign of good health and may lower the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroid issues.

4. Accept Ageing And Make Sleep A Priority

The expert also encouraged women to stop comparing themselves to their younger selves. "Ageing is a blessing. It's a privilege to be middle-aged," she said. Rather than trying to look 20 again, focus on feeling healthy and confident. She also stressed the importance of deep, restful sleep. Staying up late or cutting out carbs at dinner may affect your energy, joints, skin and hair.

For Rujuta Diwekar, menopause is not about fighting your body. It is about supporting it with regular movement, good sleep, realistic expectations and a positive mindset.