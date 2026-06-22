Fitness Coach Shares 8 Habits She Quit To Lose 23 Kg, Going From 72 Kg To 49 Kg

When it comes to weight loss, the focus is usually on what to eat and how to exercise. However, one fitness trainer says her transformation from 72 kg to 49 kg was driven just as much by the habits she chose to leave behind. Reflecting on her 23-kg weight-loss journey, Shikha Surana listed out eight practices that she stopped doing along the way.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "72kg to 49kg. No crash diet. No detox tea. No starving. Just stopped doing the wrong things. Here are the 8 habits I quietly dropped and never looked back."

1. Skipping Breakfast

Shikha said, "I used to starve myself, my metabolism would slow down, and then I would eat everything at night. Stopped skipping. Started eating within an hour of waking up."

2. Drinking My Calories

She used to drink juice, chai with two spoons of sugar and cold coffee. Since it was liquid, it seemed healthy, but it wasn't. She switched to water, black coffee and plain chai.

3. Eating Healthy But Wrong Portions

The fitness trainer further claimed that snacking on makhana, dry fruits and peanut butter are assumed healthy choices. The issue was that they ate them in double the usual quantity. Regardless of how nutritious the food is, calories still count the same way, so the extra portions add up quickly.

4. Only Cardio, Zero Weights

"I used to spend hours on the treadmill. It was only when I started lifting weights that my body actually began to change," she added.

5. Sleeping Less, Stressing More

Late nights, cortisol high, cravings through the roof. Seven to eight hours of sleep is non-negotiable for good health.

6. Eating Out And Guessing

Relying on restaurant meals, thinking it was fine since it is only a small amount, is a false idea of health. Eventually, she shifted to cooking at home most of the time instead.

7. All Or Nothing Mindset

Eat one wrong thing, and the whole day is ruined. A single pizza slice doesn't halt the journey. Consistency over perfection always.

8. Waiting To Feel Motivated

Motivation does not come automatically. You have to be disciplined to follow your routine. Stop waiting for the right Monday and just get started.

Her story served as a reminder that sustainable weight loss is about making mindful choices every day.

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