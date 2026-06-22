Rakesh Bedi Reunites With <i>Dhurandhar</i> Co-Star Udaybir Sandhu At Gym, Shares Fun Workout Video

Rakesh Bedi reunited with co-star Udaybir Sandhu, aka Pinda, from the much-acclaimed Dhurandhar franchise.

Rakesh Bedi took to his Instagram handle on Monday and posted a clip of himself sweating it out in a gym with his Dhurandhar co-star Udaybir Sandhu.

Sharing his excitement about meeting the young actor again, Rakesh Bedi said in the video, "Hi guys, and welcome to Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi. I am in Hyderabad for a film shoot and in the gym, as usual. You know how health-conscious I am."

Panning the camera towards Udaybir, he added, "And I have with me another Dhurandhar. And we are both working out here."

Udaybir chimed in, saying, "Sir is looking very fit, and the weights that sir has lifted today have left all of us behind."

Responding in his trademark sassy style, Rakesh Bedi said, "I am not lifting weights, I am just throwing my weight around."

The fun clip ended with Udaybir saying, "Love you, sir," to the veteran actor.

"Enjoying the gym in Hyderabad (sic)," read the caption on the post.

Rakesh Bedi's social media feed is full of such hilarious moments.

In May, he revisited his iconic Baccha Hai Tu Mera moment with Punjabi singer Sukhbir.

Taking to his handle, he posted a video saying, "Everyone, welcome to Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi. I am in Goa for a festival. I have a speaker session here tomorrow, but I met somebody whom I love a lot. He sings fantastically from the heart, and he is none other than Sukhbir."

He then brought Sukhbir into the frame, with the singer crooning, "Dil dena, dil lena, ae sauda khara khara... Hai sauda khara khara..." Rakesh further added his iconic Dhurandhar dialogue, "Arre bachcha hai tu mera."

To this, Sukhbir said, "Haan, bilkul. Maine yehi bola hai usko. Maine kaha itna achha gaana gaata hai, iska ek hi reason hai, kyunki bachcha hai tu mera. Thank you, sir. (Yes, absolutely. I told him the same thing. I said that the only reason he sings so well is because he is my son. Thank you, sir.)"

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)