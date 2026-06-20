All-Women Bhajan-Pop Group Recreates Sara Arjun-Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song As A Krishna Bhajan

Who says bhajans can't be peppy? The Gopis is an artist group known for bhajan-pop and bhajan clubbing. They have recently given Dhurandhar's Naal Nachna a devotional twist, turning it into a Hari Naam Japna bhajan.

The bhajan, which was released a couple of weeks ago, has garnered more than 80,000 views. In an Instagram video, the spiritual girl group asked, "What if Dhurandhar's Naal Nachna was Hari Naam Japna?"

The upbeat Bollywood song featuring Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh is addictive, but wait until you hear the bhajan created by the all-women bhajan-pop group. Even if you are not into bhajan clubbing, you will be humming the song throughout the day once you hear it. Chances are, you will forget the original lyrics of Naal Nachna, sung by Afsana Khan and Rebel.

Dhurandhar Song Gets A Devotional Twist

The lyrics of Sara and Ranveer's song Naal Nachna were written by Irshad Kamil in collaboration with artist Rebel. The lyrics read:

Verse 1

Duniya di sundi na behri jawaani

Masti 'ch mastaayi zehri jawaani

Duniya di sundi na behri jawaani

Masti 'ch mastaayi zehri jawaani

Raaton ke iraade se kya bachna

Chorus

Maine toh tere naal nachna

Maine toh tere naal nachna

Maine toh tere naal nachna

Maine toh tere naal Nachna

The bhajan-pop group turned it into a Krishna bhajan. The lyrics of the bhajan read as follows:

Verse 1

Duniya se door hui, hui mai deewani

Tere deedar ko main jaun balihari

Duniya se door hui, hui mai deewani

Tere deedar ko main jaun balihari

Kanha ka he dekha maine sapna

Chrous

Maine to Hari naam japna

Maine to Hari naam japna

Maine to Hari naam japna

Maine to Hari naam japna

Social Media Reactions

A user wrote, "Awesome... Thanks for the version of my recent favourite song."

Another wrote, "Amazing."

A third commented, "Wow, kya song hai yaar [What a song]."

But a few people were not impressed by the bhajan twist on the Dhurandhar song. A few even found it offensive and wrote that the group should not be mocking Hindu devotional songs or disrespecting hymns.

About Naal Nachna From Dhurandhar

Naal Nachna from Dhurandhar is a high-energy track starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. This is the second time their characters interact in the film. Yalina, in a modern, blingy outfit, locks eyes with Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Naal Nachna was released on YouTube about five months ago and has crossed 75 million views so far. It is now a must-play at parties and clubs.

To spend more time with Yalina, Hamza tips off the police to raid the club, and then helps her escape on his new bike, gifted to him by Rehman Dakait, while Monica O My Darling, another catchy song, plays in the background. At the end of the high-octane chase, Hamza returns Yalina's phone, leaving her impressed.

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