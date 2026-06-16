'Dancing Girl' Of Mohenjo-Daro: Why The 4,500-Year-Old Bronze Icon Still Fascinates The World

A small bronze figurine that has survived for more than 4,500 years has suddenly found itself at the centre of a modern-day debate.

What's New

The controversy erupted after a modified image of the famous "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-daro appeared in a new NCERT Class 9 arts education textbook, Madhurima. In the textbook, the original bronze statuette's bare torso appears to have been shaded, making it seem as though the figure is clothed.

The alteration drew criticism from historians, educators and social media users, many of whom questioned why one of the most recognisable artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation had been visually altered.

The modified image of the famous "Dancing Girl".

Responding to the controversy, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani told NDTV that there was "no specific reason behind masking the torso" and that the matter had been referred to the department responsible for the textbook.

Now, following the backlash, NCERT will replace the modified image of the iconic "Dancing Girl" figurine with the original version.

However, the debate has once again cast a spotlight on an object that has fascinated archaeologists, historians and art lovers for nearly a century. But who exactly is the "Dancing Girl", and why does a figurine continue to command such attention?

From The Ruins Of Mohenjo-daro

The "Dancing Girl" is one of the most celebrated artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, one of the world's earliest urban cultures that flourished around 2500 BCE.

The bronze statuette was excavated in 1926 from Mohenjo-daro (now in present-day Pakistan) by British archaeologist Ernest Mackay. Archaeologists discovered it in the remains of a modest house along what was known as the "ninth lane" of the ancient city.

Standing just 10.5 centimetres tall, the figure is remarkably small. Yet its impact has been anything but.

Unlike the thousands of terracotta figurines recovered from Harappan sites, the Dancing Girl was created in bronze using the sophisticated lost-wax casting technique, a method so advanced that it continues to impress researchers today.

The process involved sculpting a model in wax, coating it with clay, melting away the wax and then pouring molten metal into the cavity.

The existence of such a finely crafted bronze object demonstrates that the people of the Indus Valley possessed highly developed knowledge of metallurgy, casting and artistic design more than four millennia ago.

A Pose That Still Feels Modern

The Dancing Girl's enduring appeal lies in her attitude.

The statuette depicts a young woman, believed to be around 15 years old, standing with one hand resting on her hip while the other hangs casually by her side. Her weight rests on one leg, her head tilts slightly backwards, and her expression conveys an almost startling confidence.

She wears a necklace and numerous bangles, with 24 or 25 bangles adorning one arm and only four on the other. Her hair is gathered into an elaborate bun resting on her shoulder.

British archaeologist Sir John Marshall, among the first scholars to study the figure, famously described her as "a young girl, her hand on her hip in a half-impudent posture."

Archaeologist Mortimer Wheeler wrote, "A girl perfectly, for the moment, perfectly confident of herself and the world. There's nothing like her, I think, in the world."

Even today, many observers are struck by how contemporary the figure appears.

Was She Really "Dancing"?

Ironically, the one thing historians cannot agree on is whether she was actually a dancer at all.

The traditional interpretation emerged largely from Marshall's description. Her posture, bent leg and hand-on-hip stance appeared to suggest movement, leading scholars to nickname her the "Dancing Girl."

Yet modern researchers have increasingly questioned that assumption.

Some argue she may have been a priestess or sacred woman. Others believe she could represent a queen, an elite member of society, a fertility figure or even a warrior. The unusually uneven arrangement of bangles and her commanding posture have fuelled many of these alternative interpretations.

American archaeologist Jonathan Kenoyer has suggested that identifying her as a dancer may be rooted in colonial-era assumptions about Indian society. 'Nautch girls' of the colonial era actually inspired her name. He argued that the figure may instead represent a woman carrying an offering.

Even Wheeler, whose admiration for the figurine is legendary, admitted uncertainty. "We may not be certain that she was a dancer," he observed.

The problem is that there is no definitive evidence. No temples, dedicated dance spaces or written records have been discovered that explain who she was. Since the Indus script remains undeciphered, the civilisation itself continues to guard many of its secrets.

The Journey From Mohenjo-daro To New Delhi

The statuette's story did not end with its excavation.

Following its discovery, the figure was initially housed in Lahore before being transferred to institutions in New Delhi during the final years of British rule.

When India and Pakistan were partitioned in 1947, disputes arose over the ownership of artefacts excavated from sites that now lay within Pakistan's borders. Eventually, the famous Priest-King sculpture remained with Pakistan, while India retained the Dancing Girl.

Today, she is housed at the National Museum in New Delhi, where she remains one of the institution's most treasured exhibi