After 'Dancing Girl' Image Draws Attention, Here's What NCERT Director Said

A modified image of the famous "Dancing Girl" sculpture from the Indus Valley Civilisation has appeared in a new NCERT textbook for Class 9, sparking discussion among historians and educators.

The image is included in Madhurima, a newly introduced arts education textbook. The sculpture, originally discovered at Mohenjo-daro, is one of the most well-known artefacts from the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. Created from bronze over 4,000 years ago, the figurine is admired for its detailed craftsmanship and confident pose.

In the new textbook, however, the image of the sculpture has been altered. The original figurine is depicted with a bare torso, but the version published in the textbook shows the torso shaded from the shoulders downward. As a result, the anatomical details visible in photographs of the original artefact are no longer seen, making it appear as though the figure is wearing clothing.

The edited photograph appears in the opening chapter titled "History of Arts." The change has attracted attention because the original sculpture is widely recognised in its authentic form and is often featured in history and archaeology books around the world.

However, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani told NDTV

"There is no specific reason behind masking the torso. The matter has been referred to the Art and Education department, responsible for the textbook framing. You may also contact the related Textbook Development Team members."

The "Dancing Girl" remains a symbol of the artistic achievements of the Indus Valley Civilisation and continues to hold an important place in South Asian history.