NCERT To Replace Altered 'Dancing Girl' Image In Class 9 Textbook With Original Version

Amid controversy over the depiction of the famous Dancing Girl sculpture in a Class 9 NCERT textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training has decided to replace the modified image with the original version.

NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said that after the issue came to light, the concerned department was asked to review the matter. "After consultation with experts, the Dancing Girl image is being replaced with original version," he said.

According to NCERT, the correction will be made immediately in the online version of the textbook, while the revised image will be incorporated into future printed editions.

The controversy relates to Madhurima, a newly introduced arts education textbook for Class 9. The "Dancing Girl" sculpture, discovered at Mohenjo-daro, is one of the most celebrated artefacts of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. The bronze figurine was created more than 4,000 years ago and is regarded as a significant example of early artistic achievement.

However, the image used in the new textbook differed from the original sculpture. While the actual figurine has a bare torso, the published image showed the torso shaded from the shoulders downward.

The edited image appeared in the opening chapter, titled "History of Arts." The change drew attention because the original sculpture is widely recognised in its authentic form and is frequently featured in history, archaeology and art publications worldwide.

Earlier, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani told NDTV, "There is no specific reason behind masking the torso. The matter has been referred to the Art and Education department, responsible for the textbook framing."

The "Dancing Girl" continues to be a symbol of the artistic excellence of the Indus Valley Civilisation and remains an important part of South Asian history.